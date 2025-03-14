Asia Energy Logistics Reports Significant Revenue Decline in 2024

The latest announcement is out from Asia Energy Logistics Group Limited ( (HK:0351) ).

Asia Energy Logistics Group Limited announced its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2024, reporting a significant decline in revenue from continuing operations, which fell from HK$94,628,000 in 2023 to HK$48,142,000 in 2024. The company also experienced a substantial loss before tax from continuing operations, amounting to HK$52,423,000 compared to a loss of HK$13,150,000 in the previous year. Despite a profit from discontinued operations, the overall loss for the year was HK$30,713,000, reflecting challenges in the company’s operational performance and market conditions.

Asia Energy Logistics Group Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating within the logistics sector. The company focuses on energy logistics, providing services related to the transportation and management of energy resources.

