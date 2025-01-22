Asia Cement (China) Issues Profit Warning Amid Price Decline

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Asia Cement (China) Holdings ( (HK:0743) ) has issued an update.

Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corporation has issued a profit warning for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The company projects an unaudited loss of approximately RMB263.7 million, a significant downturn from the RMB106.1 million profit reported for the previous year. This decrease is attributed to a decline in the selling price of its products. Investors are cautioned to consider this information when trading shares, as the financial results have not been audited and may be subject to adjustments.

More about Asia Cement (China) Holdings

Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corporation is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with its primary focus on the cement industry. The company and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sale of cement and related products, primarily serving markets in China.

