Asia Cement (China) Eyes Privatization Move

Asia Cement (China) Holdings (DE:4OJ) has released an update.

Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corporation is set to go private under a proposed scheme of arrangement by Asia Cement Corporation, with plans to subsequently delist from the stock exchange. Documents detailing the privatization proposal, including advice from independent financial advisors, have been dispatched to shareholders. The advisors recommend that shareholders vote in favor of the arrangement during the upcoming Court Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting.

For further insights into DE:4OJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.