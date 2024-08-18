Asia Allied Infrastructure Unanimously Passes Resolutions

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited (HK:0711) has released an update.

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited announced the unanimous passing of all resolutions during their 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of directors, approval of audited financial statements, and authorization for share allotment and repurchase mandates. Shareholders also approved amendments to the company’s Bye-laws with an overwhelming majority. Notably, the total number of issued shares was 1,785,791,847, with no abstentions or votes against the resolutions recorded.

