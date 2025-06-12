Asia Allied Infrastructure Schedules Board Meeting for Annual Results

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited ( (HK:0711) ) has shared an announcement.

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for June 26, 2025, to review and approve the company’s annual results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The meeting will also consider the recommendation for a final dividend, which could impact shareholder returns and reflect the company’s financial health.

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited operates in the infrastructure industry, focusing on construction and engineering services. The company is involved in various projects and developments, primarily within the Asian market.

Average Trading Volume: 473,527

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$806.8M

