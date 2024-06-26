Asia Allied Infrastructure Posts Steady Annual Results

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited (HK:0711) has released an update.

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited reported a total revenue of HK$8.78 billion and a profit attributable to shareholders of HK$72.09 million for the financial year ending 31 March 2024. The earnings per share stood at HK4.04 cents, with a dividend payout of HK1.13 cents per share. Despite a slight drop in profit compared to the previous year, the company maintained a steady performance with a gross profit of HK$575.98 million.

