Asia Allied Infrastructure Announces Change in Bermuda Share Registrar

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited ( (HK:0711) ) has provided an announcement.

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited has announced a change in its principal share registrar and transfer agent in Bermuda, effective from January 1, 2025. This strategic adjustment reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations and potentially enhance shareholder services. The Hong Kong branch share registrar remains unchanged, ensuring continuity in its local operations.

More about Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited operates in the infrastructure industry, providing a range of services and products related to infrastructure development and management. The company focuses on both local and international markets, aiming to leverage its expertise in infrastructure to drive growth and expansion.

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 570,304

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$816.1M

