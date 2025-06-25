Ashtead Group Executes Share Repurchase as Part of $1.5 Billion Buyback Program

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Ashtead ( (GB:AHT) ) has provided an update.

Ashtead Group plc has executed a share repurchase transaction as part of its $1.5 billion buyback program, purchasing 95,016 ordinary shares at an average price of 4,466 pence per share. This transaction reduces the number of shares in circulation to 428,021,830, which stakeholders can use for calculating their interests under regulatory requirements.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:AHT) stock is a Buy with a £66.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ashtead stock, see the GB:AHT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:AHT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AHT is a Outperform.

Ashtead Group shows solid financial health with strong profitability and cash flow management. The company’s strategic investments and share buyback program further bolster its market position. Despite some challenges in revenue growth and specific market segments, the overall outlook is positive.

More about Ashtead

Ashtead Group plc operates in the equipment rental industry, providing a wide range of construction and industrial equipment to various sectors. The company primarily focuses on the North American and UK markets, offering services that support construction, industrial, and specialty equipment needs.

Average Trading Volume: 1,056,774

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £18.52B

