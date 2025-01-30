Ashtead Group Executes Share Buyback Transaction

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Ashtead ( (GB:AHT) ) has provided an update.

Ashtead Group plc, a company operating a share repurchase program, has announced the repurchase of 39,790 ordinary shares for Treasury at an average price of 5,294 pence per share, as part of its $1.5 billion buyback initiative. This transaction, carried out through Barclays Bank PLC, affects the total number of ordinary shares in the market, which now stands at 435,877,201. This repurchase is part of Ashtead’s ongoing effort to manage its capital structure and return value to shareholders.

More about Ashtead

YTD Price Performance: 6.13%

Average Trading Volume: 1,062,023

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: £22.66B

