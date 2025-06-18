Ashtead Group Executes Share Buyback as Part of $1.5 Billion Program

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Ashtead ( (GB:AHT) ) just unveiled an update.

Ashtead Group plc announced the repurchase of 96,673 of its ordinary shares as part of its $1.5 billion share buyback program. This transaction, executed on June 18, 2025, involved shares priced between 4,426 and 4,582 pence. Following this buyback, the company holds 22,855,541 shares in Treasury, with 428,499,292 shares remaining in circulation. This move is part of Ashtead’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:AHT) stock is a Buy with a £66.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ashtead stock, see the GB:AHT Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AHT is a Outperform.

Ashtead Group shows solid financial health with strong profitability and cash flow management. The company’s strategic investments and share buyback program further bolster its market position. Despite some challenges in revenue growth and specific market segments, the overall outlook is positive.

More about Ashtead

Ashtead Group plc operates in the equipment rental industry, providing a wide range of construction and industrial equipment for rent. The company primarily focuses on markets in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, serving sectors such as construction, industrial, and infrastructure.

Average Trading Volume: 1,142,551

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £18.76B

