Ashtead Group Continues Share Repurchase Program

Ashtead Group plc, a company involved in a share repurchase program, announced the purchase of 87,000 of its ordinary shares on 14th March 2025. This transaction is part of its $1.5 billion share repurchase initiative, with Barclays Bank PLC acting as the broker. The average price paid per share was 4,320 pence. Following this transaction, Ashtead’s total number of ordinary shares in issue, excluding treasury shares, stands at 434,049,383. This figure is relevant for shareholders and others with notification obligations under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

YTD Price Performance: -13.77%

Average Trading Volume: 1,176,881

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £18.73B

