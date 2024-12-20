Ashtead Group Advances $1.5 Billion Share Buyback

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

The latest update is out from Ashtead ( (GB:AHT) ).

Ashtead Group plc, a key player in the equipment rental industry, has executed a share repurchase transaction as part of its $1.5 billion share buyback program. On December 20, 2024, the company repurchased 60,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 4,988 pence per share. This transaction, handled by Barclays Bank PLC, reduces the number of shares available in the market, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and signaling confidence in the company’s financial health. The total number of ordinary shares now in issue, excluding treasury shares, is 436,959,084.

More about Ashtead

YTD Price Performance: -7.17%

Average Trading Volume: 843,027

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: £21.78B

