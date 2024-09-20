Ashtead Executives Awarded Stock Units

Ashtead (GB:AHT) has released an update.

Ashtead Group plc has announced that both CEO Brendan Horgan and CFO Michael Pratt have been granted Performance Stock Units and Restricted Share Units under the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan, with shares priced at £57.80. The transactions, which occurred on the 19th of September 2024, involved 53,459 shares for Horgan and 8,252 shares for Pratt, all traded on the London Stock Exchange.

