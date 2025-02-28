Ashoka Whiteoak Voting Rights Update

The latest update is out from Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc ( (GB:AWEM) ).

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc, a UK-based issuer, has experienced a change in the breakdown of its voting rights. Evelyn Partners Limited, a major shareholder, has reduced its voting rights in the company from 21.235780% to 20.876500%, as of February 27, 2025. This adjustment in holdings may affect the company’s governance dynamics and influence within the market.

YTD Price Performance: 5.00%

Average Trading Volume: 41,857

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £48.41M

