Ashoka WhiteOak Trust Navigates Market Volatility

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc reported a 1.6% decrease in NAV for July 2024, slightly underperforming the MSCI EM index. The company highlighted significant gains from Awfis Space Solutions and Alibaba Group, while facing setbacks from industry giants like SK hynix and LVMH. Emphasizing no fixed management fees, Ashoka WhiteOak’s investment strategy aligns manager remuneration with outperformance, focusing on the high alpha potential within emerging markets.

