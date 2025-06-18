Ashoka WhiteOak Expands Share Capital with New Equity Issue

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc ( (GB:AWEM) ) just unveiled an update.

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc announced the issuance of 50,000 new ordinary shares at a premium price of 126.8 pence per share. This issuance increases the company’s total share capital to 36,174,329 shares, impacting shareholder calculations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

More about Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc operates in the financial sector, focusing on investment and asset management services. The company is involved in managing and growing investments in emerging markets, catering to investors seeking opportunities in these regions.

Average Trading Volume: 50,026

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £51.96M

