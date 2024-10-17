Ashoka India Equity Trust’s Impressive Market Performance

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (GB:AIE) has released an update.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust has demonstrated impressive returns, with a 35.5% increase in net asset value for the year ending June 2024, slightly trailing the benchmark MSCI India IMI. Since its inception in 2018, the trust has outperformed its benchmark by 60 percentage points, highlighting its effective active management strategy. The trust’s success is attributed to its balanced portfolio and skilled stock selection, positioning it as a standout option for investors interested in the Indian market.

