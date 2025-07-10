Ashoka India Equity Trust Issues New Shares at Premium

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc ( (GB:AIE) ) is now available.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc has announced the issuance of 150,000 ordinary shares at a price of 284.00 pence per share, which is above the current net asset value per share. This issuance increases the company’s total share capital to 170,891,893 shares, providing shareholders with updated figures for regulatory reporting under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

GB:AIE is a Outperform.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc presents a strong investment case with robust financial performance driven by impressive revenue and profit margins, underpinned by a solid balance sheet with no debt. Despite negative operating cash flow, the overall valuation is attractive with a low P/E ratio, suggesting the stock is undervalued. Technical indicators point to stability with potential for growth. The recent corporate events further enhance its appeal by demonstrating strategic management and strong market confidence.

