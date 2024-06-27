Ashoka India Equity Trust Issues New Shares

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (GB:AIE) has released an update.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc has announced the issuance of 270,000 new ordinary shares at a price of 281.60 pence each, which is a premium to the current net asset value. With the new issue, the company’s total issued share capital now stands at 156,162,397 shares, all with voting rights. The issue was made under the company’s existing block listing facility.

