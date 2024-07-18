Ashoka India Equity Trust Expands Share Capital

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (GB:AIE) has released an update.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc has announced the issuance of 375,000 new ordinary shares at 283.00 pence each, at a premium to their current net asset value. This issuance will increase the company’s issued share capital to 158,557,397 ordinary shares, all with voting rights. Investors can use this new share total as a reference for any required notifications to the Financial Conduct Authority.

