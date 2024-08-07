Ashoka India Equity Invites Annual Share Redemption

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (GB:AIE) has released an update.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC has announced its annual voluntary redemption facility, allowing shareholders to redeem their shares for cash on the last business day of September without any obligation to participate. The company highlights a strong historical performance with NAV and share price returns outperforming the MSCI India IMI Index since its IPO. Shareholders seeking to redeem must submit a valid request, with the Directors having the discretion to set the Redemption Price based on certain valuation methods.

