Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc Issues New Shares at Premium Price

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc ( (GB:AIE) ) just unveiled an update.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc has announced the issuance of 150,000 ordinary shares at a price of 265.90 pence per share, which is above the current net asset value. This issuance increases the company’s total share capital to 167,241,893 ordinary shares, providing shareholders with a new denominator for calculating their interests under regulatory guidelines.

More about Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc

YTD Price Performance: -13.33%

Average Trading Volume: 452,755

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

