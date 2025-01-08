Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Issues New Shares to Boost Capital

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc ( (GB:AIE) ) has shared an announcement.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc has announced the issuance of 175,000 ordinary shares at a price of 299.70 pence each, which is above the current net asset value per share. This issuance increases the company’s total share capital to 164,664,643 shares, providing shareholders with a new denominator for determining their interests under regulatory guidelines. The issuance reflects the company’s continued strategy to strengthen its financial position and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc

YTD Price Performance: -0.33%

Average Trading Volume: 451,902

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

