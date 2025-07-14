Ashmore Group Reports Growth in Assets Under Management Amid Emerging Markets Outperformance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ashmore Group PLC ( (GB:ASHM) ) has provided an announcement.

Ashmore Group PLC reported a $1.4 billion increase in assets under management for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, driven by positive investment performance despite net outflows. The company saw improved net flows, lower redemptions, and consistent subscription levels amid geopolitical uncertainties. Ashmore’s diversified product range and investment outperformance position it well to capitalize on the shift of investor interest towards emerging markets, as these markets continue to deliver strong returns compared to developed markets.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ASHM) stock is a Hold with a £1.52 price target.

Ashmore Group PLC maintains strong profitability and financial stability, but faces challenges with declining revenue and cash flows. Bullish technical indicators suggest positive momentum, though valuation metrics show moderate attractiveness. The decline in assets under management presents a risk, impacting overall sentiment.

Ashmore Group PLC is a specialist asset manager focused on emerging markets. The company offers a diversified range of products and services, including external debt, local currency, corporate debt, blended debt, fixed income, equities, and alternatives. Ashmore is well-positioned in the market due to its focus on emerging markets, which are currently outperforming developed markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,059,544

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £1.11B

