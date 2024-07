Ashley Gold Corp. (TSE:ASHL) has released an update.

Ashley Gold Corp. has announced the discovery of high-grade uranium on its Sahara Property in Utah, with surface samples revealing promising concentrations. The findings, which include samples grading up to 1.2% uranium, suggest the potential for a significant uranium deposit comparable to the company’s existing Sahara mine.

