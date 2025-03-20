Ashford Hospitality Implements Cost-Cutting Measures for Growth

Ashford Hospitality ( (AHT) ) has issued an announcement.

On March 20, 2025, Ashford Hospitality Trust announced that its largest property manager, Remington, has implemented several cost-cutting measures, including headcount reductions and reduced travel expenses, as part of the company’s ‘GRO AHT’ initiative. These efforts are expected to contribute over $11 million in incremental Hotel EBITDA, aligning with Ashford Trust’s strategic vision to optimize performance and create long-term shareholder value, with a goal of achieving $50 million in annual run-rate EBITDA improvement.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper-upscale, full-service hotels.

