Aseana Properties Settles Defaulted Notes, Regains Control of Assets

Aseana Properties ( (GB:ASPL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Aseana Properties Limited has successfully settled the outstanding amount of the defaulted Silver Sparrow Bhd Medium Term Notes, totaling approximately RM39.9 million, through a drawdown of RM39.0 million from the AmBank Facility and existing cash resources. This settlement is expected to allow Aseana to regain full control of its subsidiary ICSD Ventures Sdn Bhd’s assets and operations by the end of July 2025. The new financing terms from AmBank are more favorable, with a lower interest rate and a longer repayment period, aligning with Aseana’s strategic priorities to safeguard its assets and improve its financial position.

More about Aseana Properties

Aseana Properties Limited is a property developer based in Malaysia and is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The company focuses on developing real estate projects and is involved in managing assets within the property sector.

Average Trading Volume: 117,260

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $19.31M

