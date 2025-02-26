Aseana Properties Announces Admission of Subscription Shares and Updates Voting Rights

Aseana Properties ( (GB:ASPL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Aseana Properties Limited has announced the admission of Subscription Shares following a resolution passed at its General Meeting. The company has applied for the admission of 34,637,499 First Admission Shares to be traded on the London Stock Exchange, with an expected effective date of 27 February 2025. Additionally, subject to the publication of a Prospectus, 33,552,501 Subscription Shares are expected to be admitted no later than 23 February 2026. The total voting rights in the company now stand at 228,043,498, providing shareholders with a basis for determining their interest in the company.

Aseana Properties Limited is a property developer based in Malaysia and is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The company focuses on real estate development and investment within the Malaysian market.

