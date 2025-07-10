ASE Technology Reports Strong Revenue Growth for June and Q2 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ASE Technology Holding Co ( (ASX) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 10, 2025, ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. announced its revised unaudited consolidated net revenues for June and the second quarter of 2025. The company reported a 1.0% sequential increase and a 5.5% year-over-year growth in net revenues for June, with the second quarter showing a 1.8% sequential rise and a 7.5% year-over-year increase. The ATM assembly, testing, and material business also saw significant growth, with June revenues up 0.3% sequentially and 17.7% year-over-year, and second-quarter revenues increasing by 6.8% sequentially and 19.0% year-over-year. This financial performance highlights ASE’s strong positioning and growth in the semiconductor industry, reflecting increased demand for its services.

ASE Technology Holding Co demonstrates strong technical momentum and a stable financial position, despite challenges in cash flow and valuation concerns. The earnings call indicates potential growth in certain segments, although increased expenses and a high P/E ratio warrant careful consideration.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. operates in the semiconductor industry, providing outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing, and electronic manufacturing services. The company focuses on assembly, testing, and material businesses, catering to the global semiconductor market.

