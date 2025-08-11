ASE Technology Reports Strong Revenue Growth for July 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

ASE Technology Holding Co ( (ASX) ) has provided an announcement.

On August 11, 2025, ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. announced its revised unaudited consolidated net revenues for July 2025. The company reported a sequential increase of 4.1% in net revenues from June 2025, reaching NT$51,542 million, though this marks a slight year-over-year decline of 0.1% compared to July 2024. In US dollar terms, the net revenues showed a 6.5% sequential increase and an 11.2% year-over-year growth. The ATM assembly, testing, and material business segment saw significant growth, with net revenues rising by 3.6% sequentially and 15.8% year-over-year in NT dollars, and by 6.0% sequentially and 29.0% year-over-year in US dollars. This financial performance underscores ASE Technology’s robust positioning in the semiconductor industry despite market challenges.

The most recent analyst rating on (ASX) stock is a Buy with a $13.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ASE Technology Holding Co stock, see the ASX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ASX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ASX is a Neutral.

ASE Technology Holding Co’s stock score reflects a stable financial performance with strong revenue growth but operational and cash flow challenges. Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and valuation metrics indicate potential overvaluation. The earnings call highlighted both growth opportunities and financial pressures, resulting in a balanced sentiment.

To see Spark’s full report on ASX stock, click here.

More about ASE Technology Holding Co

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. operates in the semiconductor industry, focusing on providing outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing, and electronic manufacturing services. The company is a key player in the highly competitive semiconductor manufacturing sector, known for its advanced technology solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 10,798,740

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $21.67B

See more insights into ASX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue