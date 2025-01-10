ASE Technology Reports Resilient Year-End Revenues

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. announced its revised unaudited consolidated net revenues for December, the fourth quarter, and the full year of 2024. The figures reveal a slight sequential decline in December revenues compared to November, but a year-over-year increase, highlighting resilience in its financial performance amidst market challenges. The company’s ATM sector showed notable growth, indicating a strong position and potential expansion in this segment.

More about ASE Technology Holding Co

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. is a prominent company in the semiconductor industry, specializing in assembly, testing, and material (ATM) services. It plays a significant role in the global market, providing essential services for semiconductor manufacturing.

YTD Price Performance: 7.39%

Average Trading Volume: 7,412,892

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $22.63B

