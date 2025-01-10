ASE Technology Reports Resilient Year-End Revenues

Stay Ahead of the Market:
An announcement from ASE Technology Holding Co ( (ASX) ) is now available.
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. announced its revised unaudited consolidated net revenues for December, the fourth quarter, and the full year of 2024. The figures reveal a slight sequential decline in December revenues compared to November, but a year-over-year increase, highlighting resilience in its financial performance amidst market challenges. The company’s ATM sector showed notable growth, indicating a strong position and potential expansion in this segment.
More about ASE Technology Holding Co
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. is a prominent company in the semiconductor industry, specializing in assembly, testing, and material (ATM) services. It plays a significant role in the global market, providing essential services for semiconductor manufacturing.
YTD Price Performance: 7.39%
Average Trading Volume: 7,412,892
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: $22.63B
