ASE Technology Reports May 2025 Revenue Growth

The latest announcement is out from ASE Technology Holding Co ( (ASX) ).

On June 10, 2025, ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. announced its revised unaudited consolidated net revenues for May 2025. The company reported net revenues of NT$49,027 million, reflecting a 6.1% decrease from April 2025 but a 3.2% increase year-over-year. In US dollars, net revenues were $1,587 million, showing a slight 0.2% decrease from the previous month but an 8.1% increase compared to May 2024. The ATM assembly, testing, and material business segment also saw significant growth, with a year-over-year increase of 15.1% in NT$ and 20.6% in US$. This financial update highlights ASE’s resilience and growth in the semiconductor sector despite monthly fluctuations.

Spark's Take on ASX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ASX is a Outperform.

ASE Technology Holding Co scores a 70, reflecting strong financial performance and balanced earnings call sentiment. The technical analysis indicates a slight upward trend, while the valuation metrics suggest moderate pricing. The most significant factors are the company’s stable income and balance sheet, though cash flow management and EMS segment challenges need attention.

More about ASE Technology Holding Co

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. operates in the semiconductor industry, focusing on providing outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing, and electronic manufacturing services. The company is known for its competitive positioning in the highly competitive semiconductor and manufacturing industry.

Average Trading Volume: 12,592,297

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $20.18B

