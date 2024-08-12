Ascott’s Unlimited Collection Triples Amid Travel Boom

CapitaLand Investment Limited (SG:9CI) has released an update.

CapitaLand’s Ascott has expanded The Unlimited Collection’s portfolio to 11 unique properties, catering to the growing trend of experiential travel with a focus on authentic local culture. Originally launched in Singapore with three properties, the brand now operates upscale hotels across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, recently opening its first resort in Vietnam. The collection has gained recognition, with two of its Singapore properties winning Forbes accolades, and Ascott sees further growth potential in this segment.

