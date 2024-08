Ascott Residence (SG:HMN) has released an update.

CapitaLand Ascott Trust has issued over 4.97 million stapled securities to Somerset Capital Pte Ltd as partial payment for management fees for Q2 2024. This strategic financial maneuver involves both their Real Estate Investment Trust and Business Trust, streamlining compensation with an issue price of S$0.8842 per stapled security.

