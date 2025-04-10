Ascot Resources Raises C$61.1 Million to Propel Premier Gold Project

Ascot Resources ( (TSE:AOT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Ascot Resources Ltd. announced the successful closing of its final tranche of a private placement, raising a total of C$61.1 million. This funding, which saw significant participation from major shareholders Ccori Apu S.A.C. and Equinox Partners LLC, will be used to advance the Premier Gold Project and for general corporate purposes. The company relied on a financial hardship exemption from the Toronto Stock Exchange, which has placed its shares under delisting review. This development highlights Ascot’s strategic efforts to bolster its financial position and progress its mining operations, though it faces potential listing challenges.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:AOT is a Underperform.

Ascot Resources’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, with consistent net losses and negative cash flow. The technical analysis shows bearish momentum, and the valuation metrics are unfavorable, with a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield. Recent corporate events further underscore operational delays and financing challenges, contributing to a low stock score.

Ascot Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mining company based in Vancouver, British Columbia. It is the sole owner of the Premier Gold Mine, located on Nisga’a Nation Treaty Lands in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. The company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker AOT and on the OTCQX under the ticker AOTVF.

YTD Price Performance: -45.79%

Average Trading Volume: 1,363,224

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$135.8M

