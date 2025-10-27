Ascletis Pharma to Showcase Obesity Treatment Advances at ObesityWeek 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Ascletis Pharma, Inc. ( (HK:1672) ) is now available.

Ascletis Pharma Inc. announced it will present study results of its obesity treatment assets, including ASC30, ASC31, and ASC47, at ObesityWeek 2025 in Atlanta. These presentations highlight the company’s commitment to developing differentiated obesity treatments, with ASC30 being a new chemical entity with patent protection until 2044, and ASC31 and ASC47 showing promising results in preclinical studies.

More about Ascletis Pharma, Inc.

Ascletis Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments, particularly in the field of obesity. The company specializes in small molecules and peptide-based therapies, with a market focus on addressing metabolic disorders.

