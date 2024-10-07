Ascletis Pharma Contests US Importation Ban

Ascletis Pharma, Inc. (HK:1672) has released an update.

Ascletis Pharma Inc. is currently facing a legal dispute with Viking Therapeutics, Inc. over the importation of its drug candidates, ASC41 and ASC43F, into the United States. An initial ruling by an Administrative Law Judge recommends a seven-year importation ban of these drugs, which the company is now challenging while maintaining its business operations as usual. The final determination from the ITC is expected in approximately four months, and the company assures its shareholders and potential investors that they will be kept informed of any significant updates.

