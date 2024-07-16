Ascential Executes Share Buyback, Cancels Stocks

Ascential (GB:ASCL) has released an update.

Ascential plc has actively executed its share buyback program by purchasing 30,598 of its Ordinary Shares at a uniform price of 349.80 GBp on 15th July 2024. These shares are set to be cancelled, reducing the number of Ordinary Shares in issue to 203,644,523, which also represents the total voting rights within the company. This buyback is part of a previously announced strategy to return value to shareholders.

