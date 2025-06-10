Ascentage Pharma’s Studies to be Featured at 2025 EHA Congress

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

An announcement from Ascentage Pharma Group International Unsponsored ADR ( (AAPG) ) is now available.

On June 9, 2025, Ascentage Pharma announced that thirteen studies of its core assets, including olverembatinib and lisaftoclax, have been selected for presentation at the 2025 European Hematology Association Annual Congress in Milan, Italy from June 12-15. This selection highlights the company’s significant contributions to hematology research and underscores its potential impact on cancer treatment, particularly in chronic myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The presentations, which include oral and poster sessions, are expected to enhance Ascentage Pharma’s industry positioning and provide valuable insights for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AAPG) stock is a Buy with a $27.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ascentage Pharma Group International Unsponsored ADR stock, see the AAPG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AAPG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AAPG is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily impacted by financial instability due to high leverage and negative profitability. Despite this, the technical analysis shows some positive momentum, which slightly offsets the financial risks. Valuation remains weak due to negative earnings and no dividend.

To see Spark’s full report on AAPG stock, click here.

More about Ascentage Pharma Group International Unsponsored ADR

Ascentage Pharma is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in cancer treatment. The company has developed a diverse pipeline of innovative drug candidates, including inhibitors targeting key proteins in the apoptotic pathway, such as Bcl-2 and MDM2-p53, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. Its lead asset, olverembatinib, is a third-generation BCR-ABL1 inhibitor approved in China for treating chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) with T315I mutations and is included in the China National Reimbursement Drug List.

Average Trading Volume: 30,058

Current Market Cap: $2.44B

See more data about AAPG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.