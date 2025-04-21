Ascentage Pharma’s Drugs Gain Recognition in CSCO 2025 Guidelines

Ascentage Pharma Group International ( (HK:6855) ) has provided an update.

Ascentage Pharma has announced the inclusion of its novel drugs, lisaftoclax and olverembatinib, in the 2025 Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO) Guidelines. Lisaftoclax, a Bcl-2 selective inhibitor, received its first recommendation for treating lymphoid malignancies, marking a significant milestone for the company in the field of hematological malignancies. Olverembatinib, a next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor, received an upgraded recommendation for treating leukemias in children and adolescents, highlighting its vital role in addressing BCR-ABL mutations. These developments enhance Ascentage Pharma’s industry positioning and expand its treatment options, potentially benefiting patients with specific cancer mutations.

Ascentage Pharma Group International is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for cancer, chronic hepatitis B, and age-related diseases. The company specializes in creating novel drugs, including Bcl-2 selective inhibitors and tyrosine kinase inhibitors, with a market focus on addressing unmet clinical needs in oncology.

