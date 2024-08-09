Ascentage Pharma Schedules Crucial Financial Review

Ascentage Pharma Group International (HK:6855) has released an update.

Ascentage Pharma Group International is set to hold a board meeting on August 22, 2024, to review and potentially approve their unaudited financial results for the first half of the year. The meeting’s outcomes are eagerly anticipated by shareholders and market watchers, as they will provide insights into the company’s recent performance and future prospects.

