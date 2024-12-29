Ascentage Pharma Moves Toward Nasdaq IPO

Ascentage Pharma Group International (HK:6855) has released an update.

Ascentage Pharma Group International has filed a registration statement with the SEC for its proposed initial public offering of American depositary shares on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the symbol ‘AAPG’. The offering, managed by J.P. Morgan and Citigroup, awaits regulatory approval and market conditions are still being evaluated to finalize its details. Investors are advised that the offering price will be determined based on the company’s stock performance on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

