Ascent Resources Welcomes New Board Expertise

Ascent Resources (GB:AST) has released an update.

Ascent Resources Plc has enhanced its board expertise by appointing Edouard Etienvre as an independent Non-Executive Director, leveraging his 18 years of experience in the oil, gas, and natural resources sector. Etienvre’s background includes roles in banking, with E&P companies, commodities trading, and shipping, bringing valuable project management and commercial skills to the company. His appointment is effective immediately, signaling Ascent’s commitment to strengthening its leadership amidst a dynamic energy market.

For further insights into GB:AST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.