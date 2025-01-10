Ascent Resources to Issue New Shares Following Acquisition

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Ascent Resources ( (GB:AST) ) has shared an update.

Ascent Resources Plc announced the issuance of 36,199,000 new ordinary shares following its acquisition and new funding announcement. These shares are meant for various stakeholders, including American Helium and new equity investors, and will be listed on the AIM market with trading expected to begin on 15 January 2025. The issuance increases the total voting shares to 307,503,265, allowing shareholders to calculate their interest in accordance with FCA guidelines.

More about Ascent Resources

Ascent Resources Plc is a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, focusing on the acquisition and development of natural resource assets. Its operations involve the exploration and production of resources, with a particular focus on investment opportunities and strategic partnerships in the energy sector.

YTD Price Performance: -6.52%

Average Trading Volume: 673,492

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.83M

