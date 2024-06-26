Ascent Resources Shareholders Back Company Resolutions

Ascent Resources (GB:AST) has released an update.

Ascent Resources PLC, a company focused on gas and helium production in the US, successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting as shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of the proposed directives. The voting outcomes demonstrated near-unanimous support, with each resolution receiving at least 99.76% approval, underscoring strong shareholder confidence in the company’s direction.

