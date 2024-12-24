Ascent Resources CEO Restructures Shareholdings

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Ascent Resources ( (GB:AST) ) has shared an announcement.
Ascent Resources announced recent share dealings involving its CEO, Andrew Dennan. C4 Energy Limited, in which Dennan holds a 25% beneficial interest, sold over 2 million shares, leaving it with no holding in Ascent. Subsequently, Dennan personally acquired 550,000 shares, increasing his direct stake in the company to nearly 1%. This activity indicates a strategic restructuring of Dennan’s investment in Ascent, potentially affecting stakeholder perceptions and company control dynamics.
More about Ascent Resources
Ascent Resources plc is a company listed on the London Stock Exchange (LON: AST). The company is involved in the energy sector, focusing on natural resources and energy production.
YTD Price Performance: -51.32%
Average Trading Volume: 429,999
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: £5.02M
For an in-depth examination of AST stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.