Ascent Resources CEO Restructures Shareholdings

Ascent Resources ( (GB:AST) ) has shared an announcement.

Ascent Resources announced recent share dealings involving its CEO, Andrew Dennan. C4 Energy Limited, in which Dennan holds a 25% beneficial interest, sold over 2 million shares, leaving it with no holding in Ascent. Subsequently, Dennan personally acquired 550,000 shares, increasing his direct stake in the company to nearly 1%. This activity indicates a strategic restructuring of Dennan’s investment in Ascent, potentially affecting stakeholder perceptions and company control dynamics.

More about Ascent Resources

Ascent Resources plc is a company listed on the London Stock Exchange (LON: AST). The company is involved in the energy sector, focusing on natural resources and energy production.

YTD Price Performance: -51.32%

Average Trading Volume: 429,999

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.02M

