Ascent Resources Announces Successful Share Issuance

Ascent Resources Plc has successfully raised $1 million through the issuance of new ordinary shares at a 43% premium to its last closing bid price, with proceeds aimed at further business development and general corporate expenditures. The company also announced that following the share subscription, investment vehicle CB Energy VI, LLC will own approximately 12.2% of Ascent’s issued share capital. Trading of the new shares on the AIM market is expected to commence on 30 September 2024.

