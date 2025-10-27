Ascent Bridge Limited Utilizes Proceeds from Share Placement for Operational Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ascent Bridge Limited ( (SG:AWG) ) has issued an announcement.

Ascent Bridge Limited has successfully placed 17,414,446 new ordinary shares at S$0.14 per share, raising net proceeds of approximately S$2,366,022 after expenses. The company has allocated these funds primarily for general working capital purposes, including rental expenses, payroll-related expenses, audit fees, payments to suppliers, and professional fees. This strategic financial move is expected to enhance the company’s operational capabilities and maintain its market positioning.

Ascent Bridge Limited is a company incorporated in the Republic of Singapore, operating within a group structure with its subsidiaries. The company is involved in various business activities, focusing on general working capital purposes, which include meeting general overheads and other operating expenses.

Average Trading Volume: 663,169

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$40.75M

