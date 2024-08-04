Ascent Bridge Limited Navigates Funding Delays

Ascent Bridge Limited (SG:AWG) has released an update.

Ascent Bridge Limited is facing liquidity challenges amid delays in their proposed S$20.9 million Rights Issue, pivotal for meeting debt obligations. Despite support from its substantial shareholder, the company is actively seeking short-term financial solutions and regulatory approvals. Shareholders are urged to be cautious as the Rights Issue’s launch and completion remain uncertain.

