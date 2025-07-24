Ascent Bridge Limited Announces Board Reconstitution and Leadership Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ascent Bridge Limited ( (SG:AWG) ) has provided an update.

Ascent Bridge Limited has announced a change in its board structure, with Mr. Sun resigning from his roles as Director, Joint Chairman, and Joint CEO, effective 26 August 2025 or the rescheduled AGM date, whichever is earlier. This reconstitution is part of a strategic shift in leadership, potentially impacting the company’s future operations and stakeholder relations.

Ascent Bridge Limited is a company incorporated in the Republic of Singapore. It operates as a group with various subsidiaries, focusing on providing diverse services and products within its industry.

Average Trading Volume: 23,868

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: S$52.24M

